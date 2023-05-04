The better YouTubers will undoubtedly be very excited about this: a new, limited, extra thick RS6.

Audi really missed an opportunity by not making an extra brutal version of the RS6 to issue. The kits from ABT seem to be very popular, not least among YouTubers and football players. This ensures that an ABT RS6 is no longer extremely exclusive.

ABT solves this by regularly coming up with a special edition. There was previously the RS6 Johann Abt Signature Edition and the RS6-X. They are of course sold out by now, but now there is the RS6 Legacy Edition.

There must be a difference, so ABT gives the different versions a little more or less power every time. In this case you can count on 760 hp, 160 hp more than the standard RS6. This is not the maximum that ABT can do, because the Johann Abt Signature Edition had 800 hp. The torque has increased from 800 to 980 Nm.

Furthermore, the RS6 Legacy Edition is equipped with front and rear stabilizer bars and a coilover kit. The car sits on 22 inch rims with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport rubber. The exhaust is of course also not standard: ABT has equipped the RS6 with a stainless steel exhaust system with four pipes for “the right sound”.

In terms of appearance, this RS6 Legacy Edition is of course very similar to ABT’s previous creations, but it is all slightly different. For example, there is a slot in the hood for better heat dissipation and the Legacy Edition has a unique splitter, spoiler and diffuser.

In practice, no one will see the difference between the different ABT RS6s, but the tuner has taken the trouble to manufacture new parts. The adjustments to the interior are limited to an alcantara steering wheel and some logos here and there.

The RS6 Legacy Edition is limited to 200 pieces. For an aftermarket body kit that is not extremely little. It is also not the first limited ABT RS6 and probably not the last. Anyway, you have a limited model, and that’s what counts for the target group.

