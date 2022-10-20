CDMX.- It is not always too late to catch up with debts, was what the content creator said between the lines Julio Cesar Fuentes Cruz ‘Yulay’who attended a Coppel for pay your bill six years later of being listed by the department store as a delinquent customer.

It was in a video published on the YouTube channel ‘Yulay’, called ‘Le PAYMENT to COPPEL after 6 years… | Yulay’, where the youtuber went to a branch of the company founded by Enrique Coppel Tamayo to catch up.

At the beginning of the clip, the young Mexican is seen explaining his intention to fix all the pending issues of his life, one of them, paying the two thousand pesos that he owed at that time to the company that competes directly with Elektra.

The young man who has 3.58 million followers on his YouTube channel explained that he paid for pants, tennis shoes and a perfume that he decided not to pay at that time but they were already settled.

The material was originally uploaded a year ago, although it recently became a trend thanks to TikTok and media coverage of the issue.

Yulay explained that her video was inspired by those of the influencers Alfredo Valenzuela, Lizbeth Rodríguez and others, who recorded before paying debts to Coppel.

It should be noted that the title of the clip says “after 6 years”, although within the material, he stated that it is actually “8 years” that he has been with the debt, a fact that ran when the mentioned amount came out.