A well-known Flemish youtuber tries to score with a video in which he enters the dance festival Tomorrowland. But what 23-year-old Nathan Vandergunst, better known as Acid, does not show in his video, is that he was caught by the festival organization. “Acid can still collect his identity card from the found objects, just like his shoes.”

