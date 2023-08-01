A well-known Flemish youtuber tries to score with a video in which he enters the dance festival Tomorrowland. But what 23-year-old Nathan Vandergunst, better known as Acid, does not show in his video, is that he was caught by the festival organization. “Acid can still collect his identity card from the found objects, just like his shoes.”
#Youtuber #slips #Tomorrowland #show #arrest #pick #card
Where and when did the oldest ancestor of Dutch, Russian, Latin and many other languages originate? The mystery seemed to be solved…
It's a huge database of language - dead and alive. Hidden therein lies the answer to the question that linguists...
Leave a Reply