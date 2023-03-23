When it comes to news, updates and tutorials from Pokemonhe YouTuber Austin John Plays has you covered. He has made many videos about the raid events of Pokémon Scarlet and Violethunting tutorials Pokemon shinies, sandwich recipes and much more.

In one of his recent videos, “How to get a Shiny Mew in Pokemon Home from Pokemon Red and Blue for 3DS (8F)”, offers a long and extensive guide on how fans of Pokemon can get the legendary Pokemon shiny since Generation I games. This of course is in preparation for when Pokemon Home be available for scarlet and violetso that players can transfer their Mew shiny to the current generation.

The 44-minute tutorial takes players step-by-step through a series of patch build glitches for 3DS of red&blue to find Mew and make it shiny, “legitimate” and transferable through Poke Transporter, Pokemon Bank and Pokemon Home. The steps are very specific, and if not executed correctly, the player may lose their data, as happened to Austin John.

Some of the weirder steps include finding MissingNo, evolving it into a Kangaskhan, capturing a Pidgey with exactly 233 health, and collecting a long list of random items in exact amounts.

According to Austin John, the entire process could take between six and fourteen hours, compared to the tedious task of hunting Pokemon shinies. It might be worth it though because you can get so many Mew as you like with this method.

At the end of the video, Austin John credits a 2017 post by Reddit user TransgenderPride for the detailed guide on how to get a Mew. With the help of the video tutorial and Reddit post, anyone with the version 3DS of red&blue you can get your Mew shiny and transfer it to the new games of Pokemon.

Via: Youtube