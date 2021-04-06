The YouTuber Rezo “destroys” the federal and state corona policy in a video. He harshly criticizes some Union politicians, including CDU boss Armin Laschet and Horst Seehofer.

Berlin – The German corona policy is coming under increasing criticism. Vaccinations that are too slow, different corona measures in the federal states and the Union’s mask scandal cause displeasure among many citizens. Now an old friend has spoken out: The YouTuber Rezo, a kind of fearful opponent of the Union, has commented on the corona policy of the federal and state governments and, at least in his own opinion, “destroyed” it.

In a 13-minute video, he harshly criticizes some Union politicians and their Corona policy, including Armin Laschet and Horst Seehofer. Rezo’s video received more than 210,000 clicks within a short period of time (as of April 6, 11:45 am) – many users on Twitter agree with the YouTuber.

Medical staff is “right, right, really screwed”

Rezo’s video published on Easter Monday with the title: “REZO destroys Corona politics” is not his first political video. In 2019 he drew attention to himself with a video that he titled “Destruction of the CDU”. At the time, this had put the CDU in a difficult position. The new clip focuses again on Union politicians, this time on their mistakes in the Corona policy. The video is an excerpt from a live stream on the Twitch video portal. This is mainly used to broadcast video games and viewers can make live comments.

Rezo pulled out for a sweeping blow. He also went into the live documentation by Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf. Under the motto “# not self-evident” on ProSieben, they showed the everyday life of a nurse at the Münster University Hospital for hours to draw attention to their situation during the Corona crisis. The staff in the hospitals is “right, right, really screwed” when the number of infections continues to rise, judged the Youtuber.

Thank you for your mega feedback on the talk in the last stream 🙏

It’s always nice to realtalk with you guys mit pic.twitter.com/X4oGnTGXMH – Rezo (@rezomusik) April 5, 2021

Rezo on Union politicians: “This is straight-up corruption.”

Rezo also went into the Union’s mask affair, including the case of the former Bavarian Justice Minister Alfred Sauter. The CSU politician is suspected of corruption, the background are mask deals. Sauter is also said to have requested faster approval for a corona rapid test. Sauter was a lawyer for the company that made the tests. Rezo finds clear words for this. These are “straight up corrupt politicians who use the political system to put money into their own pockets so as not to decide according to the interests of the population”.

Ex-CSU boss Horst Seehofer also has to take criticism from Rezo. The reason for this is Seehofer’s publicly stated will not to be vaccinated with Astrazeneca, as he does not want to be patronized. It is okay if Seehofer does not want to be vaccinated, said Rezo. However, the reason makes the YouTuber angry.

This could not even be described as childish, as that would be an insult to children, according to the YouTuber. Such behavior in a pandemic is much more “misanthropic”. In addition, Rezo accuses other politicians, such as Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU), of “refusing to work”. Before Easter, he had appealed to people to take responsibility because of the increasing number of cases. For Rezo incomprehensible: It is the task of politicians to draw up state rules in such a situation, argued. In order not to do anything wrong, however, many politicians would do nothing. Rezo describes them as a “bunch of incompetent Dullis.”

Rezo: “Anti-science hostility” is the biggest problem in corona politics

“The most blatant thing, I think, is the underlying hostility towards science. The basic attitude of behaving irrationally, ”says Rezo. The corona crisis revealed this problem. He harshly criticized the Prime Ministers of Hesse, Volker Bouffier and Kretschmer and chalked them up for underestimating the corona virus.

CDU boss Armin Laschet accuses Rezo of not paying attention to the Corona modeling for the spring of this year. The North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister said in March in the Düsseldorf state parliament: “We all had the hope, from the experience of last year, that when spring comes it will be warmer, the virus infection will decrease and the numbers will decrease. We are experiencing exactly the opposite at the moment. “After the video excerpt, Rezo goes into a rage:” The modeling was clear. Nobody hoped that in spring, when it gets a little warmer, it would suddenly go away, ”Rezo continues. “This is a person who wants to be Chancellor. That hurts physically, how stupid it is. ”At the end of his video, the YouTuber appeals to politicians not to close themselves off to science and logic and not to act irrationally.

Many Twitter users agree with Rezo: “See it as a deposit for September.”

The hashtag #Rezo became a trend on Twitter on Tuesday. Many users agreed to the 28-year-old YouTuber. For example, the journalist and author Lorenz Meyer tweeted: “Dear friends of #CDUCSU, here you can pick up your gossip from #Rezo. See it as a down payment for September: Hardly any of the young people will vote for you, except for your unbearable JU careerists, who are # FDP members at heart. ”But there are also votes against Rezo.

The ARD journalist Anja Reschke tweeted: “The video from #Rezo about the CDU was something new back then. But I don’t know why his new one about #Corona politics is so celebrated now. Everything he says in there, no, ‘ranted’ has been reported up and down for a year now. Just not in such flat angry language. ”How the Union will respond to Rezo’s allegations is also discussed on Twitter. A user says: “Don’t panic! In a few days the answers from the CDU will be available as a PDF file. “(dp)