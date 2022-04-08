Unless you’re already advanced enough, sitting down to watch an anime isn’t always the easiest task in the world. For example, one piece It’s already over a thousand chapters and counting, while some others like Naruto they ended at 500. In addition to having to watch all these episodes, we also have to deal with something we all hate: the damn filler.

A youtuber known as Oceaniz did what we thought impossible by removing the 115 hours of filler that the anime has from Naruto. Obviously this task was not easy at all, and the youtuber he invested around three months of his time to achieve it, all with the goal that his girlfriend would finally agree to watch this shonen with him.

Oceaniz took all 220 episodes of Naruto and the 500 episodes of Naruto: Shippūden and joined them in what he calls Naruto: The Oceaniz Cut. This edit removes any filler content, including unnecessary scenes and flashbacks, to make watching this anime much more digestible.

Publisher’s note: This is certainly impressive, since he basically had to memorize the episodes where there was filler, or simply watch the entire anime again while removing the filler one by one. Be that as it may, the only people who will be able to see this cut are Oceaniz and his girlfriend.

Via: Kotaku