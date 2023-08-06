The influencer Kai Cenat, who has more than 4 million followers on YouTube, caused an uproar in New York, this Friday afternoon (4), after promising on a social network that he would give away video games, computers and accessories in Union Square Park , in Manhattan. The promise attracted thousands of people to the park, causing a riot that ended with dozens of arrests, including Cenat, and several police officers injured. The 21-year-old influencer was released early this Saturday (5), but will respond for inciting a riot and illegal meeting, since he did not have official authorization to hold the event.

On Wednesday (2), Cenat broadcast on Twitch – where he has 6.5 million followers – saying that he would promote a “big giveaway” of computers, Play Station 5s, keyboards, gaming chairs, microphones, webcams, headphones headphones, in addition to gift certificates. Around 3 pm on Friday, New York police began to notice a crowd of people in the park, obstructing pedestrian and vehicle traffic. “We went from 300 children to a few thousand children in minutes,” Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said in a statement reproduced by CNN International.

The police issued an alert 4, which corresponds to the highest level of disaster response, deploying around 1,000 officers to the region. According to Maddrey, at least three police officers and four civilians were injured during the chaos. EFE news agency reported that a 17-year-old was taken to hospital with what authorities initially thought was a gunshot wound, but which were later determined to have been caused by fireworks thrown into the crowd by a rioter.

“You had people walking around with shovels and axes and other tools [de um canteiro de obras próximo]. Individuals were also lighting fireworks, throwing them at the police and at each other,” Maddrey said at a press conference reproduced by CNN. According to him, the police arrested 65 people, including 30 young people.