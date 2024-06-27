It’s not us who pay, let’s be clear, but one YouTuber named Proxy Gate Tactician . But let’s see in more detail what you need to be able to do.

You are great players of Baldur’s Gate 3 and you want a way to earn some money? We have the right job for you. You need to find a specific movie sequence related to Karlach The reward is well 500 dollars .

What is required for the 500 dollar reward for Baldur’s Gate 3

The scene in question (visible at the end of the video just below) can be seen Karlach breaking the fourth wall and talk directly to the player. The scene is already known, but has only been seen through a mod that allows you to launch specific game files. To date, no one has yet understood exactly how to activate it organically, or rather what sequence of actions in the game should be used to reach that specific scene. In this way, context is also missing.

Some players claim to have seen this scene in the game, but no one has been able to explain the exact steps to replicate to be sure of seeing this scene in Baldur’s Gate 3. The $500 reward it will then go to those who see the sequence without using mods and will also be able to provide an exact sequence of actions for the rest of the world.

The YouTubers He’s actually skeptical that such a cinematic sequence can be seen without a mod, but he’ll be happy to pay $500 to anyone who proves otherwise. However, there is a quibble: you have until the arrival of Patch 7 to complete the task, given that the game could change after that update.

Speaking of trivia, here’s a demake of Baldur’s Gate 3 designed to run on a 40-year-old computer.