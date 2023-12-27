Former presenter of “MTV Brasil” was 37 years old and was found by his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday afternoon (Dec 27)

YouTuber Paulo Cezar Goulart Siqueira, better known as PC Siqueira, was found dead in his apartment in Santo Amaro, south of São Paulo, this Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023).

The body was found by his ex-girlfriend, Maria Luiza Watanabe. The police are working with the hypothesis of completed suicide, but an investigation is still being carried out to determine the cause of death. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

According to the newspaper Metropolises, the police arrived at the scene at around 5:50 pm and found PC Siqueira's lifeless body. The case was forwarded to the 11th Police District of Santo Amaro.

In March of this year, the YouTuber had already been found, also in his apartment, unconscious after a suicide attempt.

PC Siqueira was 37 years old and, in addition to being a YouTuber, he was also a presenter on the channel MTV Brazil. He is best known for his YouTube channels “Dammit”, “Gourmet Roll” It is “Barbados Island”accumulating millions of followers and marking a generation of so-called “vloggers” of the platform.

In 2020, he was accused of pedophilia after a conversation was leaked that indicated the sharing of images of a 6-year-old child naked. The case was investigated by the São Paulo Civil Police, but the expert found no evidence to corroborate the accusations in the seized electronic devices.