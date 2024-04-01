A Venezuelan YouTuber who promoted tourist content was arrested this Sunday in Venezuela after being accused of being linked to “terrorist activities”his relatives denounced without the authorities having commented on the case so far.

Oscar Alejandro Pérez Martínez, known on social networks as Oscar Alejandro, He was detained at the Simón Bolívar international airport in Maiquetíawhich serves Caracas, when he was preparing to travel to Canaima, a renowned national park in Venezuela where Angel Falls, the highest waterfall in the world, is located.

“According to preliminary reports available, the arrest is linked to accusations of terrorism-related activities,” the family said in a statement released to the press.

A Venezuelan YouTuber Oscar Alejandro, who was in El Salvador last year, was detained today in Venezuela by security agencies of Nicolás Maduro's regime. The news was confirmed by his relatives. The content creator is accused of alleged “terrorism,” although further details of… pic.twitter.com/p9h0ma4Pxk —Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) April 1, 2024

The young man, who lives in the United States and has 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 580,000 followers on Instagram, is being held in the anti-terrorism division of the Scientific Police (Cicpc) in Caracas.

Pérez Martínez will be presented to court this Monday, according to family members, who hope that the situation will be clarified and “fair treatment” will be assured to him.

The young man has visited 28 countries, the last being Nicaragua, and In his documentaries he presented the tourist places and life in each country.

According to several Internet users, the arrest of Óscar Alejandro would be motivated by a video where the YouTuber visits the Chacaíto Shopping Center, one of the oldest in Caracas, and says: “That building behind the center is the Credicard Tower. There are the Venezuelan credit card servers. “If they dropped a bomb on it, the whole system would collapse.”

🇻🇪 | URGENT: YouTuber Oscar Alejandro is arrested in Venezuela on charges of terrorism. In one of his videos he shows a tower belonging to a bank and points out that with a bomb “they can take down the entire banking system” of the country.

pic.twitter.com/AbT9XfiDXT — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) April 1, 2024

However, they also highlight that Óscar Alejandro, with the purpose of showing the reality of his country under the regime of Nicolás Maduro, has criticized the Venezuelan government on different occasions.

Since the beginning of the year, Venezuelan authorities have denounced at least six alleged plans linked to terrorism and conspiracies against the government that have resulted in more than forty arrests, including soldiers and activists.

AFP