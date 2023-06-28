“I wasn’t going at 124 kilometers per hour, at most 65. You didn’t respect precedence”. Matteo Di Pietro defends himself in front of the investigating judge Angela Gerardi. He does so in the guarantee interrogation 5 days after his arrest, two weeks after the accident in Casal Palocco in which, driving the Lamborghini Urus, he overwhelmed a Smart, injuring the woman behind the wheel, one of her children and killing the other, little 5-year-old Manuel.

And he added: “The Smart turned suddenly. I found it in front of me and I tried to brake”. An hour to tell his version, denied by the first findings of the investigators who in the arrest warrant dispute that he pushed the accelerator pedal of the Lamborghini SUV up to 124 kilometers per hour on an urban street. But Di Pietro also wanted to express his pain to the judge for what happened and soon, in all likelihood, he will write a letter to the child’s family: “I would like to go back, I wish all this had not happened. I’m destroyed”. And also the boy’s new lawyer, Antonella Benveduti, underlines: “This is a tragedy for everyone – my client is destroyed, upset, as is Manuel’s family: there are two destroyed families”.