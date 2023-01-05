Copyright is a matter of care and even more so when taking important information from very large companies. On this occasion, Shane Gill, the channel’s youtuber DidYouKnowGaming (DYKG), made a video about the story of the canceled release of Heroes of Hyrule, a spinoff of Zelda for nintendo DSbut the company responded.

DidYouKnowGaming is focused on documenting the history of video gamesin fact, the video of Heroes of Hyrule It lasts only 20 minutes, and it is clear that the purpose is to inform. This was published in October 2022, however, by the end of December, the youtuber received a warning that forced him to download the content.

Through his Twitter account, DidYouKnowGaming commented that the accusation was for “unauthorized material”, however, he received the information from former Retro Studios employees.

For his part, the youtuber remained firm in the position that he used the material for entertainment journalism purposes, but as usually happens in these cases, Nintendo did not like what was exposed and that is why they wanted the content offline.

The YouTuber vs. Nintendo

Nintendo has a history of removing YouTube videos for any number of reasons. Sometimes it is to protect the rights of his music, other times it has to do with the content of his lectures being shown without his consent.

The video you edited DidYouKnowGaming It clearly shows a product that never came out, which it has done in the past with other titles and nothing bad has ever happened, however it seems that the youtuber moved the sensitive fibers of the Japanese company.

Also, the video is now back online and DYKG subscribers can enjoy the video once again. Let’s not forget that all the content of the Big N It always brings trouble on YouTube, especially when it’s posted by someone else.

