A recent college graduate, with a baggy thrift store suit and curls like Napoleon Dynamite’s, Andrew Callaghan doesn’t necessarily seem like a reliable source of information. But the Channel 5 NewsCallaghan’s web series and brand, has gained a following, including 1.93 million subscribers to YouTube. The 25-year-old earns around $100,000 a month through the support platform Patreon.

“I think I offer a gateway to reporting engagement for people who don’t watch the news”said Callaghan. “People who don’t watch the news watch me. People who watch the news don’t watch me.”

Since hitting the road in 2019, Callaghan’s work has evolved beyond the parodic presentation of small-town news. He recently reported on information from Ukraine by interviewing the mayor of Lviv and refugees in the country, as well as others on the Polish border. Much of the money the channel 5 collection is spent on operating costs for the touring production, the rest is divided equally between Callaghan and 2 collaborators.

During his college years in New Orleans, Callaghan began hitchhiking in the South between classes. When local filmmaker Michael Moises started a program in Instagram called Quarter ConfessionsCallaghan became one of several presenters who asked for drunks from the Bourbon Street tell embarrassing secrets.

After college, Callaghan was eager to get back on the road, this time with a cameraman and the person he honed by interviewing drunk tourists in the historic French Quarter. A social media content studio called Doing Things Media offered the boy a salary of $45,000, a budget of $10,000, equipment and a trailer. Nic Mosher, Callaghan’s best friend from college, became the de facto cameraman. Their 1st budget was for the entrance to Burning Man, the festival in Nevada, where they filmed the first episode of “All Gas No Brakes”a web series owned by Doing Things Media. A few months later, Callaghan convinced his hometown best friend, Evan Gilbert-Katz, to join them as head producer. They crisscrossed the country interviewing people at fringe events like The Raid of Area 51, Midwest FurFest and Donald Trump Jr. Book Club.

When protests against the police killing of George Floyd broke out in the summer of 2020, Callaghan, Mosher and Gilbert-Katz headed to Minneapolis. The comments about the “Minneapolis Protest” made it clear that the coverage of the Black Lives Matter (“Black Lives Matter”, in Portuguese) was filling a void. One of the top commentsenjoyed by 18,000 people, proclaimed that “All Gas No Brakes (YouTube channel of Andrew Callaghan) officially has more journalistic integrity than any cable news organization.”.

“I love it because it’s just showing the footage of the riot, the protesters’ words in plain view and not promoting any agenda”, stated another commentator. “I finished this video not knowing what your political views are on the riots, just having learned more about what it was really like to be there”.

In late 2020, Callaghan, in partnership with Doing Things Medialanded a film contract with comedy giants Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, with actor Jonah Hill and the emerging studio A24, later joining as executive producers. During production of the film, which is scheduled for release around September, his usual production of social media content has slowed down. According to Callaghan, the Doing Things Media – who still owns the All Gas No Brakes – was frustrated by the slow pace and wanted the team to stay away from political topics. He says the company fired Mosher and Gilbert-Katz, turned down their attempts to renegotiate a profit share that gave him 20% of the revenue, and ultimately fired him as well.

“Doing Things Media referred me to a statement that Reid Hailey, the company’s CEO, gave to The New York Times in 2021: ‘We are really upset that it didn’t work out with Andrew. It was a special moment in time. and we’re excited to be a part of it’”.

Callaghan, Mosher and Gilbert-Katz spent the rest of the year working on the film, which follows the movement Stop The Steal (“Stop the robbery”, in Portuguese) – a movement that defends the idea that the US elections were stolen and Donald Trump is the legitimate president – ​​until the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2020. returns to YouTube with a new name: Channel 5 News.

The name “Chanel 5” (“Channel 5”, in Portuguese) helps the team to have access to topics and events. They bought a news van, wrapped it with their drawings, and added fake satellites on top. While the brand is part parody and part camouflage, it also serves as a marker for its evolving journalistic pursuits. More recently, they covered a rally pro-choice over abortion, traveled to the NRA (National Rifs Agency) conference and spoke with residents in Uvalde, Texas, after the shooting at school, and participated in the Satanic Temple Meeting (aka SatanCon) in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Callaghan does not consider himself a journalist in the traditional sense. “Journalists are the ones who tell stories. I cover reactions. Big difference”. He rarely voices his own opinion, choosing to cover stories through his subjects’ words, and often sticks to open-ended questions like “What’s up?” and “What’s on your mind?”. “Andrew is just a regular guy who treats people like humans”said Anna Rumbough, a fan from San Francisco. “That’s why you do such good interviews”.

“I’m trying to promote a radical empathy agenda and get people thinking about why [outras] people act and feel a certain way rather than defaming them”, said Callaghan. But Callaghan and the channel 5 have their detractors. Some think about channel 5 as “bro-nalism”, referring to the all-white men’s team. Guest correspondent Sidam – who covered events such as the Uhuru Reparations March in Oakland, Calif., where he commented on the absurdity of white people collecting cash donations framed as “repairs” to build a basketball court thousands of miles away in Missouri — is black but has no stake in the company. a student of Berkeley City College said he thinks the content of channel 5 “very, very white”talking specifically about the videos about the singer Cryp Maca recurring topic that promotes gang life. “Your coverage of black themes is kind of ignorant… When your family member is street-crazy, whether it’s drugs or gang life, this shit is something to put on camera and dance around like.”, he told me on Instagram. Callaghan noted that he plans to build a diverse roster of correspondents – “Channel 5, Punjabi Channel 5″ – but he believes this will come naturally as more similar talents emerge on their own. “I want a female correspondent”he said.

Callaghan believes independent creators like him will gradually replace traditional pillars of journalism, “just because there is as much mistrust in the media as it is… left and right”. Until then, Callaghan, Mosher and Gilbert-Katz will have the opportunity to further shape the next generations of journalists and social media reporting.

“I pretty much create news content for the disengaged,” he said. “This is the conquest”.

