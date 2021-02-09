As well as the personalities of Internet They usually make very valuable content that can entertain or teach almost any audience, also individuals who tend to take their recordings to the limit of what the law indicates. And the youtuber that we will tell you about next did something really questionable.

The youtuber Timothy wilks and a friend of his made a prank assault using a butcher knife as a weapon. The people assaulted did not know what was really happening and, for the sole purpose of protecting themselves, they shot this individual who, unfortunately, lost his life.

Timothy wilks, the youtuber in question, is dead and many would think that the person who murdered him – in self-defense – could end up in jail, however, if the police in Nashville, Tennessee continues to do the respective investigations.

It is worth emphasizing that Youtube remove videos that promote acts in which they end up hurting other people and what this youtuber did was that. According to the information available, this is not the first time that Timothy wilks he was making a joke.

It all starts with a youtuber joke

Unfortunately, a bad joke caused a youtuber to lose his life and, eventually, someone ends up in jail and all this for making content that may be made for the sole reason of generating views by force.

The youtuber is worth remembering Logan paul it was recorded in Japan, in the famous suicide forest and ended up showing decomposing bodies that had been hung from a tree. This was, for him, a joke, but many people do not forgive him, especially since it is forbidden to enter this area.

Until that moment, that youtuber had not made such a serious mistake. Unfortunately, these personalities forget that they reach thousands of people and often do not measure the things they do.

