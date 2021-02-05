To the community of Youtube, and the internet in general, they are no longer surprised that public figures like influencers and content creators spend exorbitant amounts of money just to make a video.

And this was precisely what happened with the well-known youtuber Logan paul, who announced that he will have one of the unboxings most ambitious members of their channel after buying 2 million dollars in Pokemon first edition.

In accordance with Unilad UK, Paul will also broadcast this unboxing this February 27 as part of its association with Goldin Auctions, this matches the Pokémon Day, and it will give you the opportunity to know to buyers exactly what cards were won in the envelopes they acquired through auctions.

The interesting thing about this is that it is not the first time that Logan paul spends a ridiculous amount of money, and more if it is Pokemon. It recently entered an auction for $ 150,000 for an ultra-rare first-edition PSA 10 Shadowless Charizard card.

Logan Paul’s unboxing on Pokémon where does that money go?

In a press release regarding his association with this auction house, Paul commented:

I’m very excited to collaborate with Goldin for the biggest Pokémon unboxing ever. This is a new obsession that I have found, and I am very happy to share it with other enthusiasts around the world..

And to be fair, it’s not all about spending money without purpose, in a previous auction this youtuber paid $ 11,111 for a First Edition Base Set pack that went to the funds for the National Society for Mental Health.

It is unknown where the money will go in this new massive unboxing of Pokémon, but hopefully it will again end up in aid institutions funds.

What do you think about these dynamics on the part of youtubers? Let us know in the comments.



