The youtuber identified as kevin kaletrywas executed this Thursday afternoon outside a building located in the countess colonywhile he was recording content for his YouTube channel, as part of an event.

According to the first reports, a subject aboard a black motorcycle arrived at the site and shot him with a firearm, killing him almost immediately, for which witnesses called the emergency services.

Subsequently experts from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX)they came to cordon off the area, as well as the lifting of the body to take it to the amphitheater.

Uniformed officers quickly mobilized to find the alleged perpetrator, whom they located moments later to transfer him to the facilities of the corresponding Public Ministry accused of the crime of intentional homicide.

