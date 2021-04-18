The famous youtuber and makeup artist Jeffree star and his friend Daniel Lucas suffered a car accident on Friday, April 16, for which they had to be hospitalized in an emergency. This information was confirmed through the social networks of the also businessman.

In his publication, the makeup star explained that the vehicle in which both were traveling overturned three times when it collided with black ice, referring to the almost imperceptible layer of this element that usually forms on concrete.

“Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident. The car overturned three times after colliding with black ice … We are grateful that they are both alive, ”said the aforementioned publication on Twitter.

Jeffree star

Hours later, Jeffree star returned to pronounce through his official account of Instagram to give more details about your health status. In this post, the artist stated that he has some fractures, but that, in about two months, he will be totally healthy.

“This morning (April 16) was one of the scariest of our lives. I am very grateful to continue here. I have a sharp pain because part of my back is broken and I have some fractured vertebrae in my spine. My doctor says it will take me a couple of months, but I will recover completely, “he said.

According to the TMZ entertainment portal, a spokesman for the Wyoming Highway Patrol said the accident of Jeffree star It happened around 8.30 am, east of Casper in the state of Wyoming.

