A Japanese content creator has been sentenced to two years in prison and fined 1 million yen for posting videos of a released video game online for his fanbase. Shinobu Yoshidaa YouTuber Japanese, posted videos with spoilers for the 2011 visual novel video game Steins;Gate: Hiyoku Koiri no Darinknown in English as My Darling’s Embrace. Originally released exclusively on the Xbox 360 in Japan, the game has later been ported to other systems.

Yoshida was put on trial for creating “fast content” without permission from KADOKAWA Future Publishing, the group behind the light novels of Steins;Gate, the manga, and other aspects of the series. This includes spoiler videos, story recaps, and other videos that contain copyrighted content.

The content creator was put on trial for violating copyright by creating content using Kadokawa materials. Yoshida was arrested for violating copyright by editing, processing, publishing and obtaining advertising revenue from the footage of Steins;Gate.

Yoshida has been sentenced to two years in prison for creating videos of Youtube about the 2011 video game. After serving his sentence, the YouTuber he will be subject to five years of supervised release and must pay a fine of one million yen in damages.

In an official statement, CODA (General Incorporated Association for the Promotion of Overseas Content Distribution) revealed that more measures will be taken to combat this style of “fast content” involving copyrighted content. The copyright protection group specifically mentions the popular anime Spy x Family as an example of actionable videos.

“On video posting sites like Youtube, gameplay videos like game commentary are gaining popularity,” the statement reads, roughly translated. “But, in principle, the use of gameplay videos requires the permission of the rights holder, and uploading them without permission is an act of copyright infringement. In particular, the act of connecting only the scenes from the game movie with a story and editing the game content so that the ending can be understood in a short time, and the act of extracting only the final scene and publishing it, is considered a problem. ”.

CODA explains that the number of “quick content” videos is increasing rapidly, and content creators must adhere to “established guidelines [para] be able to upload gameplay videos” using copyrighted materials.

“As for the anime,” the group continues. “It is never allowed to process and upload copyrighted works produced by creators with time, effort and costs without permission to obtain advertising expenses.”

The group explains that it “will continue to strive to clean up unauthorized use of Japanese content and properly protect copyright.” The arrest of Shinobu Yoshida is the first example of a person being arrested for posting video game footage. While online users have been arrested and fined for posting full length movies or TV shows, gaming has generally been seen as a safe haven for content creators.

Even games like Person, which are released with guidelines on what can and cannot be shared online, typically only receive DMCA takedown notices, not full arrests. According to the Japanese website Denfal Minico Gamer, Steins;Gate: Hiyoku Koiri no Darin had guidelines in its 2019 Steam build warning against posting spoilers, specifically about the ending of the game, online. However, no one expected that someone would be jailed for raping them.

Via: stealthoptional

Author’s note: This is scary, although in the end I think that the studies would end up folding their hands or reaching a middle ground. Imagine the walkthroughs, the guides etc disappearing. I understand that in this case what triggered everything was posting spoilers, but this can cause complications, at least initially.