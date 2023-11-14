Nowadays, multiple YouTubers, influencers and internet personalities have chosen to participate in charities with the aim of supporting a certain community, or providing funds for research into a certain disease. One of these people is Jirard Khalil, better known as The Completionist on the internet, who has actively participated in the organization known as The Open Hand Foundation. However, A recent investigation has accused him of keeping more than $600,000 dollars unused.

Recently, YouTubers known as Karl Jobst and SomeOrdinaryGamers shared videos in which they pointed out that the Open Hand Foundation, which was founded by The Completionist’s father, Charles Khalil, in memory of his wife Kaaren, and in which the YouTuber and his four brothers play an active role, currently has more than $600 thousand dollars in donations intact in a bank account, and there is no evidence that this money has found its way into the hands of foundations or organizations seeking a cure for dementia.

This information comes to light just a couple of weeks after the IndieLand event, which is organized by The Completionist and is focused on raising funds for the Open Hand Foundation, took place. During the last broadcast of the event, the YouTuber mentioned that the money raised would be sent to the University of California in San Francisco, Alzheimer’s Association, and other similar organizations. However, On the official site of the Alzheimer’s Association there is no mention of this organization as a contributor.

According to Karl Jobst and SomeOrdinaryGamers, publicly available tax returns show that the charity has raised $655,520 since its inception, but has donated nothing despite recording tens of thousands of dollars in administrative expenses. When questioned, Jacque Khalil, Jirad’s brother and one of the main members of the organization, mentioned that the money has not been used, since they are looking for a worthwhile benefactor. This is what he commented:

“Before officially registering as a foundation, we donated body parts for research and made financial contributions to an institution that, in our opinion, had not made enough progress in the fight against these debilitating diseases. This previous experience has taught us the importance of careful consideration in our partnerships and is why we continue to search for a suitable partner and recipient for our donations. While we understand the need for due diligence in charitable engagements, the Open Hand Foundation’s suggestion of wrongdoing is unwarranted and unfounded. We conduct our operations within the limits of legal and ethical standards, and any implication to the contrary is unfounded. Our foundation has always acted in good faith and we take any suggestions of wrongdoing very seriously. We stand firm on our track record and integrity.”

However, as you probably already realized, This contradicts The Completionist’s messages., where he points out that it has already been donated to several organizations. In this regard, Karl Jobst and SomeOrdinaryGamers had a recorded conversation with the YouTuber, where he mentioned the following:

“I knew that [el dinero] it was there at a certain point and that’s what made me act proactively. In 2021 I was notified that the money hadn’t been moved yet, and that’s what made me say, ‘that’s not fucking cool’ and that’s when I got personally involved in moving it and… not 2021, but last year, 2022. “I assumed it was all going to a charity and I assumed incorrectly.”

Although at the moment there is no official statement from The Open Hand Foundation or The Completionist regarding this investigation, the damage has already been done. No matter what is said about it, the image of this organization and the YouTuber has been tarnished. In related topics, a clue emerges that points to Mario Kart 9. Likewise, new information has been revealed about the port of Hogwarts Legacy on Switch.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a shame that the reputation of someone as beloved as The Completionist is somehow tarnished by this donation scandal. While the money remains intact and has not been spent on other things, the fact that research promises have not been fulfilled remains quite controversial.

Via: Karl Jobst and SomeOrdinaryGamers