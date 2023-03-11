iOA is one of the best-known internet content creators in Peru. Due to his humor and quirky style of making videos, he has endeared himself to many netizens. Currently, he has nearly 800,000 subscribers on Youtube and 1.1 million in TikTok. Recently, the youtuber did an imitation of rosalia that went viral internationally. However, doing this did not come cheap. And it is that she had to spend more than 100,000 dollars to become the ‘Biscuit’.

More than 100,000 dollars to imitate Rosalía

In conversation with Infobae, iOA spoke of the very popular impersonation he did of rosalia. “I spent over $100,000. I never thought it was going to be this expensive,” she said. In this way, she explained how the amount to spend increased so much.

“The budget doubled due to our inexperience in doing concerts. We thought it was going to cost $50,000, which in itself was a big effort. We saw that we needed a light programmer, security, bathrooms, ushers, moving lights, speakers, we realized that in full swing. Everything went up and doubled. But we were already on the boat and we said: ‘It has to be in the best way,’ ”explained the content creator.

iOA explained that he did not plan to spend so much money for the imitation of Rosalía.

iOA’s recreation of Rosalía’s concert

It was March 3 that iOA surprised everyone and did an amazing imitation of rosalia. With a spectacular staging and presentation, “Motomami”, the Spanish’s Grammy-winning album, was heard in the Parque de la Exposición. Approximately 4,000 people purchased tickets to see the show.