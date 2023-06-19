In the wake of the emotional wave for the case of the accident of Casal Paloccoin which a five-year-old boy lost his life due to a challenge organized by some youtubersthe Meloni government has decided one tight on the category, which actually includes all social media content creators.

The goal is to create a new crime that punishes with sentences of up to five years in prison anyone who glorifies illegal conduct or instigates violence through social media by making money on it. The container for the provision should be the “anti-baby gang” law, signed by Matteo Salvini’s League, recently incardinated in the Senate Justice Commission.

Andrea Ostellari, Northern League undersecretary, explained that the law is aimed at “contrasting the production and dissemination of videos that glorify illegal conduct”, with the text as a whole having been conceived in response “to an emerging phenomenon”, i.e. that of minors, but not only, who incite crime and violence on social media.

Basically, the anti-youtuber rule would be an extension of the type of crime already provided for in the bill to “all illegal conduct that is filmed and celebrated through the use of social media, even if committed by adults, from which one would expect a maturity that evidently it is not obvious”. The goal is to curb the emulation effect generated by those who “perform stunts on the web.”

As already mentioned, the triggering event for the new legislative initiative is the Casal Palocco incident, in which the youtubers known as Borderline they had an accident with a Smart while racing at high speed with a Lamborghini rented for a web challenge, in which a five-year-old boy died.