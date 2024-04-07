The case of the youtuber 'Fafo' Márquez about the alleged beating that she gave to a woman in the face of a traffic accident in the middle of the street causes repudiation on social networks, since many people believe her and hope that The authorities give the young man the punishment he deserves.

In several news portals it is shared that 'Fafo' Márquez cried at his first hearing of his case in which he was sentenced to preventive detention, and after images of him posing in detention, smiling, went viral. It now transpires that he cried during the hearing.

'Fafo' Márquez would have physically attacked a woman in the municipality of Naucalpan, State of Mexico, because her car 'brushed' against his and that bothered him a lot, to such a degree that he became violent and they arrested him.

Photo: State of Mexico Prosecutor's Office

After being arrested, 'Fofo' Márquez, and whose judge said that his detention was legal, he was caught smiling. Now images are going viral where he is seen with a more serious appearance and there are even those who claim that he cried during the hearing.

Supposedly the moment when 'Fofo' Márquez cries when his victim asks him why he attacked him, being that she is 52 years old and he is about 25. The lady questions him about why he can hate women so much. At that moment is when 'Fofo' Márquez starts to cry.

'Fofo' Márquez is already under preventive detention, Well, that's what the corresponding authorities decided and they accuse him of the crime of attempted femicide, which is why he finds himself in a difficult situation and surely he also already has his lawyer working to intercede for him.

