Become a millionaire with Pokémon cards, speaks the youtuber Federic

Five million in turnover a year thanks to Pokémon cards: this is the story of Federic, a well-known youtuber who at the age of 27 became rich thanks to his passion for the Japanese media franchise.

Federic95ita, to the century Frederick Profaizerboasts over 800 thousand followers on YouTube where he posts videos in which he talks about Pokémon and the cards he buys and sells at the same time.

A passion that, as mentioned, has become a real job that is also quite profitable. Federic himself tells the story of him in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “The company is doing very well, let’s say we have a turnover of 5 million a year, we have been able to carve out an important slice of the market”.

The youtuber buys the cards from the parent company and then resells them online. Some may be worth a few euros, others thousands: “Even 60 thousand. But these are cards from my private collection, which I don’t sell on the site. In Tokyo I witnessed a sale for 300,000 euros”.

“These are collectors’ items – explains Federic – Above all, the state of conservation is obviously important. Then there’s the edition, the language… generally the Japanese papers are the most ‘precious’. Finally, any printing errors, which make it acquire uniqueness”.

The 27-year-old, who also boasts famous clients including the footballer Frederick Church (“a connoisseur), tells how it all started: “I’m first and foremost a big fan of Pokémon since I was a child. In 2012 I opened my Youtube channel, also focused on the Nintendo world. At the time I was working in a pastry shop, but I was not satisfied with either my job or my life. Gradually I made a name for myself, I launched a merchandising chain, I started making my videos more and more professional”.

“I started in Rome, but as soon as I could I moved to Magenta – continued Federic – My dream has always been to go to Milan, but the rental prices were unacceptable. The real turning point came in 2020. With the lockdown, many started collecting cards, out of boredom. But the newsstands were closed, so you had to buy online. And so you had to go by force from me”.

His company, Federicstore, boasts more than 20 employees and is also developing new projects: “We have at least 30 thousand in stock for each language. And we have about 70 copies of each one”.

Federic reveals that his parents didn’t approve of what later became his job to all intents and purposes: “They would have liked me to focus on studying, parents often want a permanent place for their children. They didn’t understand what I was doing, mine are people who belong to another era. There is, but if they had helped me, I would have emerged much earlier.”

“I have an established company, I receive payments from companies such as Philips, Nintendo, Youtube, Instagram and Twitch. I finally bought my dream home. I would say that my parents no longer have any doubts. And I would also like to see” concludes the youtuber.