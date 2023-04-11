Rusk with pink mice for Dylan Haegens and his wife Marit: the two have become parents of a daughter. The YouTuber announced this today on Instagram.

The girl was born Saturday morning and bears the name Nami, which means wave in Japanese. “Wow, we didn’t know love could be so intense,” the couple write on Instagram. With 2675 grams she was a bit smaller than expected, but she is doing so very well! We are going to enjoy this love bubble in the coming weeks.’

The girl’s name has an extra special meaning for the new parents. “When we met, we found out that our names had similar meanings,” the couple explains. ‘Dylan means son of the sea and Marit daughter of the sea. And now our dear Nami is the wave we spawned together.’

Dylan Haegens proposed to his Marit in 2019. The two, who postponed their wedding in 2020 due to the corona rules in force at the time, got married in October last year. During the wedding, the couple announced that they are pregnant. "And it wouldn't be our child if he didn't already have a little humor," the couple said at the time. ,,Baby Haegens is due on April 1, 2023. No joke. Really and truly."



