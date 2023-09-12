Youtuber disappeared in New York, 21-year-old Cosimo Corrado found in hospital

Cosimo Corrado, the YouTuber from Salerno who had not been heard from since last Saturday, has been found in a New York hospital. The 21-year-old, known by the pseudonym “Kazuosan”, was last seen last Saturday afternoon. After an appeal also spread online, today the New York police found him in the hospital. It seems that his condition is good but at the moment there is no further information on the reasons for his disappearance.

In recent hours the family had spread a request for help on social media, leaving a telephone number available to anyone with information. “This is Cosimo, and he is from Salerno. He is a YouTuber and is known by the name Kazuosan. A few days ago he landed in New York, but we have had no news for two days. On Saturday night he was in Manhattan around 6.30 pm. He lost his phone. If by chance you recognize him, contact the police or number 3889869780″, reports the message in Italian and English, accompanied by a photo of the boy”. The message was shared by thousands of people and even Salerno residents in New York started word of mouth.

Today the family members filed a complaint at the police station in Salerno and left for New York. The young man had two cell phones, one of which was found on the street by a passer-by. He never returned to his hotel, where his suitcase is still intact.