The GameCube has received a lot of love from fans over the years, who create all kinds of amazing tributes. We’ve seen the GameCube shrunk to portable size, modified in every possible way, and now we’re looking at what the GameCube would look like if Nintendo and LEGO they would have joined

The video above shows a LEGO GameCube that is much, much more than just a model. Believe it or not, this is a real working GameCube. Yes, they had to dismantle and hollow out a regular GameCube to create this LEGO Functional GameCube, but the end result was definitely worth it.

It might not be the most practical GameCube, and it’s definitely more delicate than a traditional GameCube, but it’s one of the most eye-catching around, hands down!

Via: Youtube