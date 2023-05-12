Social madness, one youtuber in California in the United States voluntarily crashed his aircraft to take off the views of the YouTube video. There stunt of theplane crashcould cost him dearly because the State of California could try him and sentence him up to 20 years in prison.

Youtuber crashes his plane

the youtuber, Trevor Jacobis an aircraft pilot who in November 2021 decided to voluntarily crash his aircraft to the ground from the skies of California. The video of the accident is not called by chance ‘I crashed my plane’ and it was displayed almost 3 million times.

here is the offending video which testifies to the stunt with which the youtuber crashes his plane and for which he risks up to 20 years in prison.

The offending video when the youtuber decides to voluntarily crash the aircraft

In the images we see the pilot who seems to have a technical problem, so much so that he decides to eject himself out with the selfie stick in his hand and then land in the middle of the countryside with a parachute.

The small plane crashed in the forest Los Padres near New Cuyama, Calif.

Youtuber under investigation

Subsequently, the youtuber was cornered and under investigation by the investigations of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and of National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The feds have come to the conclusion that the video was made for monetize views as part of a partnership with a company.

YouTuber Trevor Jacob now faces up to 20 years in prison

Jacob also admitted that he lied when he told investigators that the plane had had a engine technical problem. The youtuber also made the wreckage of the plane disappear just to hinder the investigation.

In fact, immediately after the accident he declared that he did not know where he had ended up but this thesis was denied by the investigators. It seems that the youtuber together with a friend has identified the wreck into the forest to retrieve GoPro footage using a helicopter and later recovered the aircraft.

Who is Trevor Jacob?

Trevor Jacob is also an extreme sports athlete, YouTuber and former airline pilot. He represented the United States in snowboarding at 2014 Winter Olympics. Jacob has produced videos for YouTube and has become known for skydiving, aviation and snowboarding content.

Jacob pleaded guilty to the plane crash

As of January 2022, his YouTube channel had over 100,000 subscribers. In 2023 the Federal Aviation Administration he revoked his pilot certificate after determining that he crashed the plane for the sole purpose of filming it. L’May 11, 2023the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced that Jacob is found guilty a felony charged with “destroying and concealing with intent to obstruct a federal investigation.”

Final considerations on views at all costs

It is not the first time that, in search of visibility, videos have been made in which the destruction of valuable goods or even life is risked, such as those of the Russian blogger who enjoys destroying cars. Maybe we should reflect where the irrational desire to appear at all costs is leading us.

