Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/25/2024 – 16:44

Businessman and YouTuber Paulo Kogos (União Brasil) will run for city councilor in São Paulo in October, presenting himself as “Javier Milei Paulista”. The influencer has made public appearances wearing clothes and hairstyles similar to those of the president of Argentina, and even his photo registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) copies the style of the head of the executive branch of the neighboring country.

In addition to adhering to many of Milei’s ideas, Kogos has tried to replicate the Argentine’s image. To this end, he has adopted the country’s presidential sash as part of his electoral identity, grown out his hair and sideburns to imitate Milei, and has dressed in formal attire – as if he were a president of the Republic.

Kogos describes himself on social media as a “far-right traditionalist” and “anarcho-capitalist.” He advocates a movement called “libertarianism,” which calls for a radical reduction of the state in place of “radical capitalism.” He is also a follower of sedevacantist Catholicism, which does not recognize the authority of the current pope, Francis.

Author of the book “The Minimum About Anarchocapitalism,” the 37-year-old YouTuber says he is on the “extreme of the extreme right.” In an interview with Estadão in 2020, he said he believes that “people are unequal, which means that some people are more capable of serving.” On his X profile (formerly Twitter), there are posts defending “the full right” of civilians to form militias, endorsing messages against immigrants, and a post in which he calls Pope Francis a “Montonero terrorist and a mason in disguise.”

Milei’s “cover” declared to the Electoral Court that he has assets worth R$67.2 thousand. He ran for state deputy in 2022, received just over 33 thousand votes, but was not elected. At the time, the assets he reported to the TSE were R$20 thousand.