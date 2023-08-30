The famous youtubercake” has caused a stir in the gaming community after sharing a surprising discovery in its latest addition to its collection of consoles: a Game Cube special that housed an unpublished game called “pickles“. The title, which apparently never saw the light of day on the market, has generated great intrigue among video game enthusiasts.

Cake, acquired the console Game Cube recently to expand his collection of relics, it is a unit NR Reader that served as a development kit and that were sent to video game companies. In another video he clarifies that he got this console thanks to a friend’s dad. However, what he found inside of him exceeded all expectations. The console included a game called “pickles“, developed by Santa Cruz Games.

Most surprising of all is that “pickles” presents a number of intriguing features. The youtuber discovered at least twelve levels divided into two worlds, providing a tantalizing glimpse of what the full game would have been like. However, the software itself proved to be unstable, making it difficult to deeply explore its details and gameplay mechanics.

According to the records, “pickles” was conceived between 2005 and 2006, and was presented at the 2006 Game Connection, an event for the video game industry. Despite this brief appearance, there is no further information about the game or the reasons why it was never released.

The gaming community is eager to learn more details about this enigmatic game and the story behind it. Meanwhile, cake He has shared his discovery through his social networks, generating a heated debate about the history of video games and the titles that never saw the light of day.

Editor’s note: How exciting! Santa Cruz Games no longer exists so there should be no problem revealing this content. I wonder how many games are flying around? Something similar happened to me when I bought a console PS One and they left a game inside jojojo, but I don’t even remember which one it was because it wasn’t good.