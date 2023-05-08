One youtubers Australian, tal Boggles, is under attack for having made a gesture considered offensive and potentially damaging against gamers gathered at a convention: he sprayed them with deodorant . The event in question is the DreamHack in Melbourne and Boggles is undergoing a lot of criticism for the bad taste shown and beyond. But where does his gesture come from?

It is quite well known that some events where many people gather indoors can be unpleasant to smell. In particular, it seems that many of the videogame ones are particularly detestable from this point of view, so much so that in the past, during some particularly popular lan parties, the organizers allowed the participants to enter the rooms where they played only after a shower.

There are also those who have given a nickname to the problem, calling it “Convention Funk”, to say how widespread and heard it is. Hence the Boggles gesture, thought of as a joke: ours sprayed deodorant near some of those present at the DreamHack and then shared an online video in search of clicks and approvals.

The problem with Boggles’ behavior isn’t so much that he offended someone as it is the risk he caused to who it might have been. allergic to some of the substances of those particular deodorants.

Nick Bobir, the founder of Australian esports team The Chiefs, has asked to blacklist the youtuber from future events, such as PAX, DreamHack or IEM, then wryly wondering how much funnier it would have been if Boggles had sprayed deodorant on it to a crowd of Rugby fans.

Be that as it may, after amassing more than 100,000 views, Boggles was banned from all future ESL events.