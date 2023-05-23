From Japan comes the first case of one youtuber arrested to have shared gameplay videosin this case of the visual novel Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace, unleashing the ire of the publisher Kadokawa.

The publisher also of FromSoftware he did not go lightly on the matter, even leading to the arrest of the 52-year-old from Nagoya, in what could be the first case in the history of a youtuber arrested for sharing gameplay videos of a game.

In this specific case, these are three videos from Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace, which also illustrate the ending of the story. They are movies with active monetization and advertising, which probably aggravates the position of the youtuber, as well as containing practically a large part of the story content and the ending.

In some respects, it could be the first arrest for spoilers in the history of YouTube, which perhaps exceeds even the wildest dreams of the detractors of the practice. The key element in this matter is probably also given by the extent of the game in question.

Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace is indeed one visual novelstherefore its use is based exclusively on reading the text and following the story: the fact of having an integral or almost complete “gameplay” at your disposal, effectively, strongly limits the sense of owning your own copy of the game to be able to “play” it directly, at least according to the theory set up for the user’s arrest.

In short, the videos of the youtuber would have caused economic damage to Kadokawa, which would have led to the first case of arrest for gameplay videos: commenting on the matter, the Japanese CODA (Content Overseas Distribution Promotion Organization) reported that “on principle”, any Using video gameplay would require the permission of the game’s rights holders, which evidently outlaws much of what we see every day on the internet.