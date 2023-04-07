Tanner Cook, a prankster from Youtube With over 40,000 followers, he was filming his latest prank at the mall Dulles Town Center over the weekend when he was suddenly shot in the abdomen by the stranger he was pranking, his relatives said Wednesday.

Cook, 21, is recovering in hospital after surgeons removed his gallbladder, his family said. The shooting on Sunday in the food court of the mall it sent shoppers fleeing toward the exits, according to a video posted on social media.

Loudoun County authorities said Alan W. Colie, 31, shot Cook after a dispute, though police have not said what sparked it. The two men did not know each other, police said. Colie was charged with aggravated malicious assault, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and discharging a firearm in a building. He remains in prison, according to court records. Colie’s public defender did not respond to requests for comment.

Cook moved to the area from Washington state with a group of friends and colleagues. YouTubers“and they were all together when this happened,” said his father, Jeramy Cook.

on your channel Youtube“Classified Goons“, Cook and his collaborators disguise themselves as cashiers, clowns, security guards or as themselves. They try to get a reaction out of strangers by putting them in awkward situations, the kind of impromptu comedy made famous on shows like “Candid Camera“.

One of the videos is titled “Barking in people’s ears prank!Another video shows pranksters sleeping on display beds in various stores, while bewildered staff urge them to leave.

According to her family members, Cook approached Colie inside the food court of Dulles Town Center on Sunday while others filmed the encounter. Cook was trying to prank Colie with Google Translatea smartphone app, they said.

“He was putting a phone in someone’s face, and he was saying things in another language – I don’t know what he was saying – and the gentleman pushed him away twice, and the third time, he shot him,” said Michael Cook, the grandfather of Tanner Cook.

“The guy didn’t appreciate it and he got mad, and he shot my son,” Jeramy Cook said in an interview.

The confrontation was captured on video by Cook’s associates, but the family has not seen it because police seized it as evidence, the Cooks said.

A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman declined to comment on the account provided by the Cook family, citing the ongoing investigation. Virginia law requires anyone carrying a gun to have a permit, and it was not clear if Colie had one.

“The reason for the shooting in the Dulles Town Center is under investigation, as is whether Mr. Colie had a permit and, if so, where he got it from,” said Thomas Julia, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. “The victim was found outside the mall and treated by both arriving officers and Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System personnel. He is recovering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and remains hospitalized.”

A single bullet passed through Cook’s abdomen, causing multiple injuries and damaging his internal organs, his grandfather said, adding that Cook “can hardly speak without severe pain.”

“He’s been a prankster most of his life. He’s just a giant teddy bear. But…he chose the wrong person to try something fun,” said Michael Cook. “We just lift Tanner up and know that he is and always will be in God’s hands.”

Jeramy Cook said the incident showed the need for Americans to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly. Comedians thrive on free speech, he said, because “if you can’t offend somebody in a comedic way, it’s hard to be funny.” At the same time, Americans have the right to bear arms, he said.

“My son is a good boy. He has a good heart. He is not a bitchy guy trying to go out there and hurt people,” Jeramy Cook said.

“Doing something like that and possibly trying to kill someone because you were offended is not right or excusable,” he added. “My reaction is to forgive the guy who did it and pray for him, that he receives God’s forgiveness. Forgiving someone and moving on is the way to handle an offense.”

Via: The Washington Post