According to US prosecutors, a YouTuber who intentionally crashed a plane to obtain visitors will plead guilty to obstructing a federal investigation by cleaning up the crash site. trevor jacob29, posted the video of the plane crash on Youtube in December 2021, hinting that it was an accident.

To date, the video has over 2.9 million views. In a plea agreement, she said that she filmed the video as part of a product endorsement deal. I could face up 20 years in prison. The 29-year-old pilot and skydiver has agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of destruction and concealment with intent to obstruct a federal investigation, the Justice Department said in a statement Thursday.

In November 2021, the mr jacob departed from a Santa Barbara, California airport on a solo flight with cameras mounted on his plane. Along with the cameras, the mr jacob he was carrying a parachute and a selfie stick.

“He had no intention of reaching his destination, but rather planned to eject from his plane during the flight and record himself parachuting to the ground and his plane as it descended and crashed,” the United States Attorney’s Office said. States for the Central District of California.

The plane crashed in the Los Padres National Forest 35 minutes after takeoff. He mr jacob He walked to the location and retrieved the images. Some viewers of Youtube were skeptical about the accident, noting that the mr jacob he was already wearing a parachute and did not attempt to land the plane safely.

He reported the accident to the National Transportation Safety Board, which said it was responsible for preserving the wreckage. Under the plea agreement, the mr jacob he later claimed that he did not know the location of the venue. However, she knew him and returned by helicopter, secured and removed the remains, which she later destroyed, according to the statement. It is expected that the mr jacob appear in court for the first time in the coming weeks. Last year, his pilot’s license was revoked. The lawyer of the mr jacob He has not responded to media requests for comment.

Via: BBC

Editor’s note: Everything is for the views. Let’s see what happens, and see if people keep trying these things facing so many years in jail as a consequence.