YouTube: zoom on videos arrives!

Yes, it’s official, YouTube will receive a new update related to video zoom. As anticipated, however, there are but and they are more than one. First of all, the update will arrive only on mobile, not affecting the desktop version of the site in the least.

Then, what is even more important and that will surely destroy your joy is the following: to use the function you must necessarily be a premium user!

That’s right, YouTube Premium is mandatory to access the zoom function that thanks to the pinch in correspondence of a video content the image will be enlarged by way of zoom.

If you’re interested, you can try the feature until September 1st and provide feedback to the company. Then, depending on the opinion gathered by users, Google will decide whether to completely eliminate the zoom or extend it to all customers!