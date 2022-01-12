YouTube is one of the biggest spreaders of fake news or ‘fake news’, according to a letter signed by more than 80 fact-checking organizations. Among which are groups such as Full Fact, Maldita.es and Washington Post’s Fast Checker.

This letter, which was signed by more than 80 independent verification organizations from more than 40 countries and published this Wednesday, was sent to the executive director of Youtube, Susan Wojcicki.

The missive It contained a complaint for the platform, due to the fact that it disseminates videos with erroneous information on issues such as covid-19.

There are many ‘Fake News’ about covid-19 and its variants.

What did the letter say and what is YouTube being accused of?

According to this writing, there is no “real effort on the part of YouTube when it comes to applying politics to address the problem “as it allows” unscrupulous actors to use their platform as a weapon to manipulate and exploit other people, and to organize and raise funds. “

In the opinion of the signatories, YouTube carries out measures that are insufficient and they have urged him to promote other more effective ones against disinformation.

In addition, they have asked that you develop a roadmap of interventions that improve your informational ecosystem with the support of independent and nonpartisan verification organizations.

To hold these accusations, these organizations, among which are also the Spanish Maldita.es, Newtral and Verificat, give as an example the campaign of false cures against covid-19 or the supposed remedies to treat diseases such as cancer that “for years” have been published on the platform.

YouTube must have the necessary prevention measures to avoid ‘Fake News’ or other content that violates the platform’s policies.

Also, in this complaint It is indicated that some users have used YouTube to amplify hate speech against vulnerable groups, as well as their intervention in electoral processes, in which there has been fraud.

Added to this, the fraudulent presidential elections that have taken place recently in Asian countries such as the Philippines and Taiwan are exposed.

Although they mention several cases in different parts of the world, the statement warns that videos with ‘fake news’ go unnoticed more easily in non-English speaking countries and those of the global South.

Under the criterion of the signatories, the strategy carried out by this Google platform is insufficient, since they consider that it is more effective to provide context with verified information than delete content, a strategy that YouTube has even followed.

“This alternative also preserves the freedom of expression while recognizing that providing that additional information can mitigate risks to life, health, security and democratic processes “, you can read in this statement.

These more than 80 verification organizations ensure that, since a large part of the content views come from YouTube’s own recommendation algorithm, it should ensure that it does not actively promote the information unreliable channels.

The solutions proposed by organizations

YouTube is one of the most used platforms in the world.

To end this problem, they have proposed four solutions.

First, a commitment to transparency to fund research independent on campaigns disinformation.

Second, promote context and disclaimers superimposed on videos with fake news.

Third, additional video content or taking action against repeat misinformers.

And finally, these organizations have suggested that YouTube should increase the efforts against misinformation in different languages into English using a transcription service that works with any language.

At the conclusion of this communiqué, the organizations show their willingness to lend their help to stop these bells misinformation and “find ways that lead to effective collaboration.”

At the moment, neither the CEO of YouTube nor her own platform they have spoken about it.

With information from La Nación / Argentina (GDA)