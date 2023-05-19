The commercials of Youtube are about to get more frustrating, as the company announced its plans to introduce ads for 30 seconds that cannot be skipped when viewing content on a TV.

During the event YouTube Brandcastthe company announced that non-skippable ads will be added to top-performing content, replacing the two back-to-back ads from 15 seconds that usually appear on the platform.

“Increasingly, viewers tune in Youtube on the biggest screen in your home”, said the CEO of Youtube, Neal Mohan, during the presentation, according to Variety. “Viewers, especially younger ones, no longer make a distinction between the type of content they are watching. When they turn on the TV, they want everything they love in one place, from their favorite creators to blockbuster movies and football. And they can find it all in Youtube“.

Variety points out that these ads for 30 seconds Non-skippable will be available to advertisers through the selected advertising platform of Youtube.

Youtube also confirmed that it is experimenting with a new feature called “Pause Experiences,” where ads will appear whenever a viewer pauses a video while watching content from Youtube on televisions. The feature itself is similar in concept to the ad-pausing feature of huluwhich was released in 2019.

These announcements come barely a week after Youtube revealed that it is experimenting with a new feature that would block users from viewing content on the platform if they have an ad blocker enabled.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It seems to me that we have gone back to the beginning of everything, when there was no other option but to see the ads. I really think that even if people pay subscriptions we will get to that point.