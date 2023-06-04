YouTube it is certainly one of the most famous and used video sharing platforms ever, and as such there are millions of users who use it every day not only for entertainment, but sometimes also to find out about more serious events. Also for this reason, the company tries to protect its users as much as possible by applying stringent safety rules, which however now they will be loosened up a bit!

YouTube Will No Longer Block 2020 US Election Conspiracy Videos!

When it comes to elections, it is always easy to spread disinformation and the fear of being able to mislead the opinion of the masses via social networks is high. For this reason, when in 2020 with the US elections many conspiracy videos had arrived by the way, YouTube had decided to block and delete them, thus deleting tens of thousands of contents during these years.

Well, but now the moderation rules on conspiracy videos related to the 2020 elections will be rewritten by loosening them a bit. The reason? According to the company, deleting so much content not only has the effect of limiting the spread of fake news, but also risks limiting political debate without actually changing the risks of violence in the real world.

In short, an interesting difference to take into consideration above all because the 2024 US elections are approaching quickly, and who knows what will happen!