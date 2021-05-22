The video hosting YouTube will start embedding ads in all videos on the platform from June 1, even those that are not connected to the affiliate program. This is reported in the “Terms of Use” section on website companies.

The message states that in Russia and other countries, the updated terms of use of YouTube will begin to operate, including the right to monetize content by video hosting.

YouTube will also introduce taxes for bloggers living outside the United States, including Russians. Profits generated from US views will be tax deductible. This includes revenue generated through the YouTube Premium service, super chat and sponsorship.

Authors will have to provide Google AdSense with their TIN, legal entity and commercial name by the end of May. If this data is not sent by May 31, 2021, video hosting can hold up to 24 percent of view revenue. At the same time, Russian authors, when providing tax information, will not be subject to fees, since an agreement has been concluded between Russia and the United States that excludes double taxation.

Earlier, the American company Google wanted to introduce taxes for foreign YouTube bloggers, including Russians, from June.

In March, the Vedomosti newspaper reported that the Ministry of Taxes intends to oblige foreign Internet platforms to pay personal income tax (PIT) to the Russian budget for Russian bloggers who earn from advertising in them. The draft law is expected to be prepared by the middle of this year. The initiative itself is included in the list of measures to support the Russian IT industry. It will touch on such platforms as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok.