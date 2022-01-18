The YouTube video platform, which is one of the most viewed pages in the world, has begun to incorporate a new function in its application for Android mobile devices, which will allow users Download videos to view them when you don’t have an internet connection.

This alternative, which works in a very similar way to the option that platforms already have streaming such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO Max, will be enabled for accounts with a subscription premium.

The videos will be downloaded only when the user connected to a Wi-Fi network and in the trial version it was established that it is the same platform, depending on the types of content that the user consumes, which will download the videos that could be of interest to the account holder. So it works differently than the option of other platforms of streaming, where it is the person who chooses which series or movies they want to save to watch offline at a time.

The function is for accounts premium.

Likewise, this alternative automatically downloads some 20 videos weekly, which are housed in the ‘Downloads’ section of the application, which is located in the ‘Library’ section.

This novelty, which is currently being tested in some countries and which is expected to be available to all users premium globally in the coming months, joins another recently launched Youtube, known as Picture-in-picture (PiP), which allows you to watch YouTube videos while using other applications on the mobile device.

In this case, the video is reduced to a smaller image on the screen that can be moved and placed on top of other applications that are open.

To activate the option, the user must open the video they want to see on YouTube and then go to the start button, in the case of Android, this will make the video become a small window and to return to the original size, just double tap the image.

