Izvestia: YouTube speed in Russia has decreased almost 10 times

YouTube’s performance for Russians dropped to a record low in early autumn. PC users were forced to wait 10 times longer for videos to open, while on mobile devices the first frame took 2.5 times longer to open. they report “News”.

YouTube’s Director of Products Anton Prokopenko noted that the platform’s slowdown in traffic has led to users watching lower-quality videos more often. According to him, the number of cases where people closed a video without waiting for the first frame has increased fivefold — from three to 15 percent.

Leading analyst of Mobile Research Group Eldar Murtazin, in turn, expressed confidence that technical problems with the service will continue. “However, in the future, when technical problems are resolved, interest in YouTube may return,” emphasized Telecom Daily CEO Denis Kuskov.

Earlier, Anton Nemkin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, stated that there were no plans to forcibly block the YouTube video hosting service in Russia.