Something that quite distinguishes Youtube from other video pages is that viewing them is completely free for users, although this means that they have to throw out a large number of ads that are annoying. The company is aware of this, and that is why they have a plan to be less intrusive but with a plan that seems worse than the cure.

The experiment itself is to put fewer ads or at least that is something that users have been seeing in these weeks, but that entails something in return and that is just that they are now longer, reaching up to three minutes. Case that occurs especially in smart televisions or devices that transmit the application as in video game consoles.

Here is part of what was said on his blog:

Thickers expect a different ad experience depending on the content they are viewing. When it comes to long-form content on TV screens, 79% of thicknesses would prefer video ads that are bundled rather than distributed via video. Based on this preference, we are evaluating new options that minimize average interruptions for thicknesses, such as fewer, longer ad breaks, to create a more seamless viewing experience on the big screen.

It seems that this plan is not going to be a permanent change, but rather it will only be a test of patience for users who clearly would not have to stay the 3 or 4 minutes that certain commercials last. Well, after approximately 30 seconds there is the option to skip, although for the most distracted or those who have a podcast in the background they might not even notice it.

Of course, there is an alternative so that users are not interrupted in the content experience, that is precisely paying Premium, which gives the option of not seeing the commercials, entering an audio-only mode and also the possibility of downloading the videos with your page filter. Therefore, with these new rules, users will already decide what they want to do.

Via: Google

Editor’s note: The truth is that YouTube ads are not as annoying as one might expect, at least on PC people have the option of an ad blocker so that nothing appears to them. Of course, it is not contributing to the profits of this website.