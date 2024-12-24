He clickbait It is a common internet content strategy that seeks to capture the attention of users through misleading or sensational titles so they click on a link, a video or an article. Basically, it consists of attracting the attention of users, but what was promised in the headline or in the image is not reflected in the information.

On platforms like YouTube is no exception and has been used for a long time both in titles and in the well-known thumbnails to gain views. Therefore, after announcing his hunt against deepfakes, The Google Videos app will remove videos that generate this technique.

If you clickbait on YouTube, your videos will be deleted

If you have been and are a regular YouTube user, you know very well that there is a large amount of content that is characterized by use of titles and thumbnails designed to attract visitors. These then not correspond to the content of the video or include nuances that, no matter how small they may seem, mean that the title or the images used are hardly related. Despite its ‘effectiveness’, so to speak, now This practice will be officially regulated by YouTube.

As announced in his blogthe platform will begin to remove videos that use clickbaitarguing that “this type of content can leave users uninformed, frustrated or confused usersespecially when they are looking for relevant or up-to-date information.” However, YouTube has not explained exactly how it will identify them. For the moment, no sanctions will be applied to those who resort to clickbaitsince the measure is still in an initial stage.





Rollout will begin in India in the coming months and then will spread worldwide. For reference, YouTube provided examples of what it considers clickbait: titles that state something false, such as “the president has resigned” without actually addressing that topic in the video, or thumbnails that suggest political content in videos that do not include any related coverage.

