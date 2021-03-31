YouTube wanted to hide the dislikes counter for some users as part of testing new interface designs. This is stated in the message of the company in Twitter…

It was decided to test the changes after reviews of organized campaigns aimed at disliking certain videos, the company noted. They explained that content creators will still be able to see the exact number of ratings. Users will also be able to put likes and dislikes.

At the end of 2019, Instagram announced its intention to stop showing users the number of likes. It was noted that those whose pages are selected to launch the update will no longer see the total number of likes and views under other people’s posts.