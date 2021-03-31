To show their approval or dislike, YouTube users have their hands (thumbs up or down) to express what they think of the content. But this may change soon: the company will test an interface that will not show the “dislike” count publicly.

From the video platform they have just announced that they want to put end the tyranny of “I don’t like it” for considering it as an absolutely manipulable data that has served on many occasions to erode the work of some content creators.

Starting this week, you will begin testing with small groups of users to remove the count of ‘dislikes’ in your videos, in response to the criticism of many youtubers about the campaigns directed against certain titles on the platform.

As specified, some YouTube channels will have the video interface changed to show only the ‘Like’ count and not the one of ‘I do not like’, as announced by the company this Tuesday on Twitter.

👍👎 In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we’re testing a few new designs that don’t show the public dislike count. If you’re part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks (example below!). pic.twitter.com/aemrIcnrbx – YouTube (@YouTube) March 30, 2021

Also, in a post on their support page, they state that are testing a few different designs that will be able to be seen in small group videos users over the next few weeks, but that the ‘dislike’ button won’t go away.

“For the visitors, if they are in the test, they still they will be able to ‘like’ or ‘dislike’ a video to share their opinion with the creators and help adjust the recommendations that appear on YouTube, ”they explained.

The company did not indicate how long tests will be run before you have enough information to make a decision on the permanence of the “I don’t like” feature on YouTube.

The exact figure

The elimination of the number of ‘I do not like’ does not the disappearance of the button so that users who visit a video continue to have the possibility to share their negative opinion about it.

However, indoors, YouTube assured that the creators will be able to know the exact amount of “Likes” and “Dislikes” within YouTube Studio, so viewers will continue to rate the content.

YouTube assured that the creators will be able to know the exact amount of “I like” and “I do not like.” Photo: Shutterstock

The platform has been trying for years to stop the problem of the ‘dislike mobs’, organized groups of people who boycott videos by giving ‘I don’t like it’ en masse without even necessarily having visualized them.

Thus, in 2019 it proposed a series of measures, such as the inclusion of a questionnaire when you press the button, which is added to the one you have taken this week.

YouTube states that it makes this decision to “try to balance improving the creator experience” while ensuring that “lviewers’ opinions are taken into account and shared with the creator“.

SL