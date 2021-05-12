Sharing videos on social networks is becoming a profitable profession, especially for talents with projection. To TikTok, Kwai and Instagram, which already share profits with their users for short videos, now YouTube is added.

The online video portal announced this Tuesday the creation of a fund endowed with 100 million dollars that will be used to pay influential content creators on its new Shorts platform, designed to compete with short video applications.

The Shorts service, which was launched on March 18, differs from the classic YouTube format because its contents are short-lived, in the style of the Chinese application TikTok, very popular with teenagers.

From the company they assure that anyone will be able to compete to access the fund. However, the key to aspiring to the incentive will be to create “short and unique content that will delight the YouTube community”.

Shorts copies the formula of TikTok, the king of networks in 2021.

But unlike its competitors, which fund certain creative groups, YouTube clarified that it will not pay to produce content, but will give the money to those who surpass certain brands each month through their videos.

“The Shorts Fund is just the first step on our journey to build a long-term monetization model for Shorts on YouTube”, The company assures in its blog. In addition, they indicate that the fund will be launched in the coming months.

From the platform they indicate that monthly, they will contact the most successful creators to proceed with the distribution of funds.

An important fact is that authors do not need to be in the YouTube Partner Program to qualify, Rather, anyone can be chosen to receive rewards for creating original content for shorts.

In addition, they will ask each participant to provide their opinions about the platform. Nevertheless, the company has not disclosed how much money those selected will be able to win.

Growing

YouTube wants to continue growing its successful platform with Shorts.

As the race for the incentive does not have a precise date, YouTube claims that it will provide details later, supposedly before the start of its strategy to attract users of TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Google said that in the first quarter of the year, YouTube generated ad revenue of $ 6 billion. This is an increase of almost 50% year-on-year. However, the company wants to continue growing its successful platform with the arrival of Shorts.

Shorts allow you to record and edit videos of up to 60 seconds with musical background, and before its launch in the United States it was running for several months in test mode in India.

Encouraged by the success in the Asian country, where the number of channels that publish through the service tripled in just four months, they decided to move to the US.

For this, YouTube has agreements for the use of music from the main record companies in the country, such as Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music, Believe, Merlin, 300 Entertainment, Kobalt, Beggars, CD Baby, Empire, Peer, Reservoir and OneRPM.

SL