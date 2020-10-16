Oakland: YouTube has said that it is taking more steps to curb conspiracy theories, ‘qnones’ and other baseless theories of conspiracy that can provoke violence around the world, following the path of Twitter and Facebook.

What is Qinon?

‘Q’anon’ is a right-wing conspiracy theory, according to which a secret group worshiping the devil is running a global child trafficking gang and conspiring against the country’s President Donald Trump and Trump is fighting against this secret party . YouTube said on Thursday that it will now ban materials that target a person or group with conspiracy theories and are used to justify violence.

YouTube becomes the third social media platform

Now YouTube has become the third social media platform that is announcing policies not to air Qoinon. Earlier in July, Twitter had said that it would take action on accounts and content related to the ‘right-wing’ conspiracy, the right-wing conspiracy popular among President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Twitter had banned

As a result of this action, he banned thousands of accounts related to Qinon Materials, as well as banned them from sharing the URLs associated with it on Twitter. Twitter had also said that it would also stop tweeting special mention or recommendation of tweet related to Qinon.

