Khinshtein: YouTube loading speed in Russia will decrease to 70 percent

By the end of the week, YouTube download speed on desktop computers may drop to 40 percent, and by the end of next week, to 70 percent, said Alexander Khinshtein, head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology, and Communications.

The “degradation” of YouTube is a forced step, directed not against Russian users, but against the administration of a foreign resource, which still believes that it can violate and ignore our legislation with impunity Alexander KhinshteinHead of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications

The MP explained that the summer period was chosen to “bring YouTube to its senses” because many users are on vacation and use mobile devices. The degradation of YouTube will not affect them, the MP assured. At the same time, the resource will understand that the state has moved on to specific actions.

Alexander Khinshtein. Photo: Dmitry Dukhanin / Kommersant

Rostelecom noted an increase in the number of complaints about the quality of YouTube in the country

So, observed deterioration in the quality of YouTube video downloads, especially in high-definition formats. The press service indicated that Google is to blame for this, as it has not updated the equipment in Russia that ensures the operation of the Google Global Cache system (designed to cache and speed up data downloads) since 2022.

“Due to wear and tear and exhaustion of capacity, Google equipment is unable to cope with the significantly increased Internet traffic. Problems with the operation of GGC affect subscribers of all Russian operators,” Rostelecom noted. At the same time, resources and sites that promptly take care of increasing the capacity of equipment and software operate stably, the press service added.

While Google has stopped shipping new servers, traffic continues to grow and requires infrastructure expansion.

Russia says there are no plans to block YouTube

Assessing the likelihood of such a development, the head of the Federation Council Committee on Information Policy, Alexei Pushkov, noted that such steps are not planned.

Photo: Ivan Vodopyanov / Kommersant

In turn, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov stated that the authorities do not plan to restrict access to the video hosting. “No, there were no such plans,” the Kremlin representative said.

Also, according to the presidential press secretary, Russia is aware of problems with Google’s equipment, which has not been updated for more than two years. According to him, there can be no other explanation for the news about upcoming difficulties in YouTube’s work.

Related materials:

The State Duma announced high-quality alternatives to YouTube

“There are quality alternatives in Russia – I am sure that Rutube and VK will be able to take advantage of YouTube’s decline and attract more content makers and viewers to their platforms,” Khinshtein noted.

According to him, Russian users often encountered censorship on the platform. There is no censorship on Russian services, he said.

Earlier, a new analogue of the American video hosting service, a service called “Platform”, was presented in Russia. It was developed by the Russian IT company Rteam. “Platform” is similar to YouTube in its interface and functions. It is known that the video hosting has a recommendation system, promotion and analytics tools, and subtitles are available in the video. In addition, users will be presented with a short video format.