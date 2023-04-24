YouTube it is a platform that you will certainly know. Born with the idea of ​​video sharing that allows anyone to create, upload and share video content with the whole world. The app’s roots date back to 2005, and the site offers a wide variety of content, from music videos and comedy clips to tutorials and product reviews. Today we are here precisely to tell you about one new interface coming!

YouTube, the Collection section is renewed!

You know the collection section of YouTube? As far as the app is concerned, it is very often confusing and poorly studied. Today, however, there is a turning point: the playlists will no longer be a single long list, but from now on they will be reordered in completely different ways. If the account includes more than 10 playlists, there will be a button to see them all together. Of course they could be reordered with a criterion of your choice between: alphabetical or chronological. Anyway, here are two pictures that are worth a thousand words:

We don’t know yet when all this will come out, to tell the truth it may already be rolled out. Our advice is therefore to keep the app updated and ready to receive the new changes!