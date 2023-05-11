Youtube is running an experiment where it asks some users to disable their ad-blockers or pay a premium subscription, otherwise they won’t be allowed to watch videos.

As pointed out by a Reddit user this week, Youtube will display a popup notice to some users stating that “ad blockers are not allowed”. The message adds: “It looks like you are using an ad blocker. The ads allow Youtube remain free for billions of users around the world.”

Upon receiving this notification, users will have two options: disable their ad blocker to allow ads from Youtube or consider subscribing to YouTube Premium to remove all ads.

As explained in the pop-up notice, “you can enjoy Youtube no ads with YouTube Premiumand creators will continue to receive revenue from your subscription.”

A spokesperson for Youtube has confirmed this experiment and has stated that the company urges viewers to try YouTube Premium or allow advertisements on the platform.

“Our worldwide experiment urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on Youtube or try YouTube Premiumthe spokesperson told BleepingComputer. “Ad blocker detection is not a new thing, and other publishers often ask viewers to turn off ad blockers as well.”

It is currently unknown in how many regions it is showing Youtube these warnings, or if the company plans to prevent access to the platform to those using ad blockers.

This occurs after the services of Youtube music and Premium will surpass 80 million subscribers by November 2022, adding more than 30 million in just over a year, according to a Variety report.

Direct users to Youtube Premium it will certainly help to maintain this accelerated rate of membership growth.

The fact that ads are getting longer and longer in recent years and some are impossible to skip will also likely push some viewers to subscribe for an ad-free experience via Youtube Premium on platforms where it is not possible to block ads or modify the device (for example, iOS and some TV operating systems).

As one Reddit user said: “It wouldn’t be so bad if there were no uninterruptable 2 minute ads, and multiple ads before the video, ads that interrupt the video, making the videos useless!”

Via: Bleeding Computer

Editor’s note: I hate YouTube ads, especially when they’re long and don’t have a button to skip them, but that doesn’t force me to pay a premium subscription, I think the answer to this dilemma must be another, I feel like the bumpers, which are 5 Seconds that cannot be skipped force brands to convey the message concisely and effectively. I think one of the worst ideas Google has had is to put songs INSIDE SONG VIDEOS. These types of decisions lead me to abandon the platform rather than want to pay a Premium subscription.