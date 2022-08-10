





by Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – YouTube took down the video in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made a series of false allegations about electronic voting machines and the Brazilian voting system for ambassadors, for violating its policies, the platform said. this Wednesday.

At a meeting held last month with diplomatic representatives of several foreign governments accredited to Brazil, Bolsonaro repeated his unproven and already refuted attacks on electronic voting machines and the Brazilian voting system, less than three months before the elections, in which he will try to be re-elected to the presidential election. office.

Currently, Bolsonaro appears in second place in the polls of voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic, behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“YouTube is an open video platform and anyone can share content, which is subject to review in accordance with our community guidelines,” YouTube said in a statement.

“YouTube’s electoral integrity policy prohibits content with false information about widespread fraud, errors or technical issues that allegedly altered the results of previous elections after the results have already been officially confirmed. This guideline now also applies to the 2014 Brazilian presidential elections in addition to the 2018 election.”

In an event lasting about 45 minutes at Palácio da Alvorada, broadcast by public broadcaster TV Brasil, Bolsonaro used a Federal Police investigation that investigated a hacker invasion of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) system in 2018 as an argument for the unfounded allegations. of vulnerabilities in electronic voting machines.

The cyberattack, however, took place months before the election and had no effect on that year’s elections, according to the TSE.

To the ambassadors, Bolsonaro repeated false claims that the Brazilian electoral system is unheard of and once again attacked the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes – the former, current and future presidents, respectively. of the TSE.

Also last month, YouTube had already taken down the video of a live broadcast made by Bolsonaro in 2021 in which the president made attacks on electronic voting machines based on false information.

In 2021, the platform also took down videos in which Bolsonaro released false and incorrect information about Covid-19.







